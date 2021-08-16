Gibraltar Walking football runners-up in Super Masters World Cup

Gibraltar walking football was to come away this weekend with a second place finish in the 2021 International Super Masters 5-a-side World Cup Football Tournament over 65 category played in Copenhagen this weekend.

Gibraltar had arrived as the defending champions of the category having won it in Paris in 2019, the last time the competition was played prior to the global pandemic.

This year’s over 65’s competition was won by Wales Walking football, Gibraltar returning once again having done themselves proud representing Gibraltar at international level.

Following their success the Gibraltar team went on to compete in what was their first ever running football international competition.

Once again they were to finish among the top sides finishing third in the competition, and later claiming the penalty shootout competition.