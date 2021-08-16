Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Walking football runners-up in Super Masters World Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
16th August 2021

Gibraltar walking football was to come away this weekend with a second place finish in the 2021 International Super Masters 5-a-side World Cup Football Tournament over 65 category played in Copenhagen this weekend.
Gibraltar had arrived as the defending champions of the category having won it in Paris in 2019, the last time the competition was played prior to the global pandemic.
This year’s over 65’s competition was won by Wales Walking football, Gibraltar returning once again having done themselves proud representing Gibraltar at international level.
Following their success the Gibraltar team went on to compete in what was their first ever running football international competition.
Once again they were to finish among the top sides finishing third in the competition, and later claiming the penalty shootout competition.

Most Read

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar to avoid incoming heatwave

Thu 12th Aug, 2021

Local News

Government confirms another death from Covid-19

Sun 15th Aug, 2021

Local News

Carer admits £130,000 jewellery theft

Wed 11th Aug, 2021

Local News

Local man blackmailed by cyber seductress

Fri 6th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar basketball faced fourth defeat from four in FIBA tournament

15th August 2021

Sports
Desoisa claims Under 18 Andalusian Golf Championhip title

15th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar basketball in heavy defeat against Ireland after disastrous start to match

14th August 2021

Sports
Gibraltar basketball faces Ireland believing positives can be obtained from earlier defeats

14th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021