Thu 20th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar walking football squad finish third in Eurocopa in Portugal

By Stephen Ignacio
20th April 2023

Gibraltar walking football finished third in the latest edition of the EuropaCopa 2023 Walking football tournament held in Portugal this week.
The tournament was to see categories of teams for 50+ and 60+ playing a 7 a side format across two days of football.
Gibraltar was to play in the 60+ Cup Group B where they faced Walking Lions FC, SC FArense, Bolton Nomads and Cardiff City. Finishing second in the group with one victory and three draws to their name they went on into the final stages.
Their final match saw them come away with a 1-0 victory, although having see two goals disallowed in a match in which Gibraltar looked the stronger of the two teams.
East Algarve Olhos were the overall winners of the category in what was Gibraltar’s debut in the competition.
Matches were streamed live via the official organiser’s facebook pages providing some additional exposure for the sport.

50+ Cup Tournament Champions 2023.
Málaga WFC
60+ Cup Tournament Champions 2023
East Algarve Olhos

50+ Trophy Competition Winners
Surrey Barbarians
60+ Trophy Competition Winners
West Hartlepool Strollers

Images screenshots from Eurocopa official livestreams available on their facebook page

