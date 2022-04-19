Gibraltar walking football success against Calahonda
Last March two Walking Football selections from Gibraltar competed against a Calahonda selection at both 60+yrs and at 65+ yrs. The Gibraltar teams proved too strong for Calahonda winning the 60+ game 2-1 and the older 65+ game 4-1. The teams were later invited to a buffet lunch by their hosts before returning home by...
