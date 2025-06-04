Gibraltar welcomes delegation from Moldovan Financial Intelligence Unit and OSCE

The Ministry of Justice, Trade and Industry has welcomed a visiting delegation from the Republic of Moldova’s Financial Intelligence Unit and representatives from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The visit, taking place this week, forms part of the OSCE project “Innovative policy solutions to mitigate money laundering risks of virtual assets”, a regional initiative designed to support jurisdictions in strengthening the regulation of Virtual Assets and Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) and enhancing the capabilities of relevant institutions.

The Moldovan delegation is in Gibraltar to learn about the jurisdiction’s regulatory framework for VASPs. The programme includes meetings with stakeholders such as the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission and the Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit, who are providing an overview of Gibraltar’s approach to compliance, supervision and enforcement in the virtual asset sector.

Discussions will also focus on potential future cooperation and capacity-building initiatives between the authorities.

The Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham, said: “We are pleased to welcome our Moldovan and OSCE counterparts to Gibraltar. Our regulatory framework for VASPs is internationally recognised for its high standards, balance, and innovation.”

“This visit underscores Gibraltar’s role as a centre of excellence in virtual asset regulation and our commitment to supporting global efforts to combat financial crime while fostering innovation.”