Gibraltar welcomes JDC World Championships 2021
The JDC World Championships 2021 got underway this morning with an early morning team parade at the Europa Sports Hall. Some 200 hundred spectators, many visitors from abroad supporting their teams, watched from the stands at the new facilities as teams from the sixteen nations competing were introduced. Unlike other opening ceremonies each team was...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here