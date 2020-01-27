Gibraltar well represented in Seville
Gibraltar was well represented at the Seville Half Marathon held this past Sunday. Runners from the various clubs competing in the local domestic road runners league, as well as trail runners, triathletes, cyclists and even a Member of Parliament in Elliot Philips took part in the event. Many later meeting up at the finish line....
