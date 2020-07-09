‘Gibraltar will be better off outside the EU than inside,’ Garcia Margallo says
Jose Manuel Garcia Margallo, Spain’s controversial former Minister for Foreign Affairs under the Partido Popular government of Mariano Rajoy, has again lashed out at the tax treaty for Gibraltar and Spain, insisting it will benefit the Rock to the detriment of Spanish interests. Speaking to Spain’s ABC newspaper, Mr Garcia Margallo said the treaty “gives...
