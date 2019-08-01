Gibraltar will face Croatia after defeat against Switzerland

Eurohockey Championship (men’s) III

Gibraltar 0

Switzerland 3

Pool A

Gibraltar entered their match against Switzerland in a far more relaxed mood than the previous day.

Composed and disciplined Gibraltar was capable of putting pressure upon Switzerland. With the crowd behind them and showing that the previous day had been an off day Gibraltar had the better of play in the first quarter.

Gibraltar saw a couple of good chances as they reached inside the D. Strong defensive work by Switzerland stopped Gibraltar from scoring. The first quarter was an evenly balanced match in which Gibraltar had their chances.

The second quarter saw Switzerland settle in and gain confidence. During one surge forward Gareth Henwood was on par to stop a certain goal.

However in the subsequent short corner Switzerland scored . Their efficiency from in short corner play again showing.

Gibraltar pressed on Switzerland but were getting caught on the break. Borge coming to the rescue with a great block.

Gibraltar's pressure and runs on the break gave them a short corner with 7 minutes left for-half time.

The execution letting Gibraltar down as they lost the ball through an error in controlling the ball.

Although behind on the score Gibraltar was controlling possession.

Failing though to find a route to their frontmen. With Switzerland mounting a solid defensive wall through the centre.

This allowed Switzerland to pose a risk when they advanced. Gibraltar's keeper again producing a fine save. He later saved from a short corner, probably one of the few times Switzerland had not scored from a short corner.

The first half finished with Switzerland in the lead by 1- 0.

The third quarter saw Switzerland up the gear and press on Gibraltar with some intensity. Gibraltar was to absorb the pressure but risking the possibility of conceding. It took them some time to be able to get out from their own half. Weaving a path through short passes Gibraltar got into a danger area but were unlucky to see the ball go just past the post.

Switzerland had their chances to increase the lead but some incredible goalkeeping kept them out. The crowd later applauding the Gibraltar keeper as he walked off to be replaced in the final quarter.

Changes in formation in the final quarter saw Gibraltar attempt to put pressure on Switzerland but to no avail. The Swiss making their quick breaks work for them as the match entered the final five minutes. Two goals in quick succession giving Switzerland a 3-0 lead.

Gibraltar’s defeat means that they will now have to face Croatia in the semi-final. The latter, like Switzerland have reached this stage without dropping a point.

The match, which will take place on Friday at 6pm will see the winner gain automatic promotion to Eurohockey Division 2.