Gibraltar darts duo of Craig Galliano and Justin Hewitt will come up against the Lithuanian pair of Darius Labanauskas and Mindaugas Barauskas in the PDC World Cup.

The World Cup takes places in Austria between the 5-8 November and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The 18 year olds recently qualified for the event winning the Gibraltar qualifiers and displacing Dyson Parody who had for nine consecutive years represented Gibraltar.