Gibraltar will face Netherlands and France in Euro qualifiers
Gibraltar will be facing a tough group in the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship qualifiers with both Netherlands and France drawn in the same group.
Drawn into Group B Gibraltar also face the Republic of Ireland and Greece, with France as the only team they have not faced competitively in the past. Gibraltar facing three former Euro champions within the same group.
For Gibraltar fans the group B draw will prove to be among one of the shortest travelling group draws they have faced with no opponents from Eastern Europe within the group, the further st team being Greece.
Gibraltar fans will, however, have to wait to find out where home matches will be played with the competition starting in March and works on the new stadium expected to start soon.
Gibraltar is also due to play Cyprus in its final Nations League match on the 21st and 24th March 2024 in which the winner will remain in League C whilst the loser will drop into League D.
UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying groups
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Türkiye, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czechia, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Key dates
Qualifying match dates
23-25/03/2023 Matchday 1
26-28/03/2023 Matchday 2
16-17/06/2023 Matchday 3
19-20/06/2023 Matchday 4
07-09/09/2023 Matchday 5
10-12/09/2023 Matchday 6
12-14/10/2023 Matchday 7
15-17/10/2023 Matchday 8
16-18/11/2023 Matchday 9
19-21/11/2023 Matchday 10
Play-off match dates
21/03/2024 Play-off semi-finals
26/03/2024 Play-off finals
Final tournament dates
14/06/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 finals opener
14/07/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 final