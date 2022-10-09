Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 9th Oct, 2022

Gibraltar will face Netherlands and France in Euro qualifiers

By Stephen Ignacio
9th October 2022

Gibraltar will be facing a tough group in the UEFA Euro 2024 Championship qualifiers with both Netherlands and France drawn in the same group.
Drawn into Group B Gibraltar also face the Republic of Ireland and Greece, with France as the only team they have not faced competitively in the past. Gibraltar facing three former Euro champions within the same group.
For Gibraltar fans the group B draw will prove to be among one of the shortest travelling group draws they have faced with no opponents from Eastern Europe within the group, the further st team being Greece.
Gibraltar fans will, however, have to wait to find out where home matches will be played with the competition starting in March and works on the new stadium expected to start soon.
Gibraltar is also due to play Cyprus in its final Nations League match on the 21st and 24th March 2024 in which the winner will remain in League C whilst the loser will drop into League D.

UEFA EURO 2024 championship qualifier groups

UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying groups

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Türkiye, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czechia, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan﻿, Northern Ireland, San Marino﻿

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo﻿, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland,﻿ Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Key dates

Qualifying match dates
23-25/03/2023 Matchday 1
26-28/03/2023 Matchday 2
16-17/06/2023 Matchday 3
19-20/06/2023 Matchday 4
07-09/09/2023 Matchday 5
10-12/09/2023 Matchday 6
12-14/10/2023 Matchday 7
15-17/10/2023 Matchday 8
16-18/11/2023 Matchday 9
19-21/11/2023 Matchday 10

Play-off match dates
21/03/2024 Play-off semi-finals
26/03/2024 Play-off finals

Final tournament dates
14/06/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 finals opener
14/07/2024 UEFA EURO 2024 final

