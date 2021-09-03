Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar will host Turkey for first time with confidence growing within the squad

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd September 2021

Gibraltar hosts Turkey this Saturday evening for the first time since joining UEFA. Already having faced four defeats in the European Qualifiers Turkey presents itself as one of the most difficult of the group opponents topping the group table after defeating Netherlands in its first group match last March. There was a serious tense feel...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar needs to ‘live with and beyond Covid’, says new Director of Public Health

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Local News

Local woman to drive to Gambia in charity bra appeal

Thu 2nd Sep, 2021

Local News

Man charged after police dog finds £1,180 worth of drugs

Thu 2nd Sep, 2021

Brexit

Senior UK officials in Gib ahead of treaty talks

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Sunday morning smiles

3rd September 2021

Sports
Gibraltar U21 face Switzerland U21 after seeing new process of preparations

2nd September 2021

Sports
Capurro Insurance cup returns this time at the Special Olympics Complex

2nd September 2021

Sports
Gibraltar Volleyball under 19s in action as from Friday

2nd September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021