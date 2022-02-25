The European Cricket Network have announced via their official website that Gibraltar will join the European Cricket League in 2023.

Following a successful hosting of a T10 series this past month, with eleven days of cricket played between five teams, understood to have been watched by over 1.5 million viewers online, the ECN have today published via their website, “After the first ever successful European Cricket T10 event in Gibraltar, European Cricket Network are delighted to announce that Cricket Gibraltar will join the European Cricket League in 2023!””

The news has been welcomed by cricket supporters in Gibraltar.

Pics by Eric Rowbottom and Christian Correa