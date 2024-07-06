Gibraltar will not give in’, Reyes tells Parliament
GSD MP Edwin Reyes has said “Gibraltar will stick together” amid the uncertainty of Brexit treaty negotiations, speaking during his 17th Budget address to Parliament. Before addressing the House on his shadow ministerial portfolios, Mr Reyes sent a message to anyone watching from outside Gibraltar. He referred to parliamentary clashes on the Rock as being...
