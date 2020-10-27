Gibraltar will play Bulgaria instead of Albania

The Gibraltar FA have announced a last minute change to their plans for next month with their friendly against Albania now postponed and changed for a friendly against Bulgaria.

In a short statement issued this evening the Gibraltar FA stated, “In a change to the November International shcedule, due to COVID restrictions, Gibraltar will now take on Bulgaria in an International Friendly on November 11th and not Albania. The match will take place in Sofia and kick off is set for 6:30pm Gibraltar time.”

Gibraltar will be playing three matches in a short period of time starting with the friendly against Bulgaria, this part of UEFA’s requirements to play triple headers during this period of time.

They will also play against San Marino away from home in a Nations a league match days later, with a final match against Liechtenstein to complete their Group 2 Nations League D matches. Gibraltar require one point to secure a chance for promotion to League C.