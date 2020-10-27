Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar will play Bulgaria instead of Albania

Gibraltar national squad training at Victoria Stadium before match against San Marino

By Stephen Ignacio
27th October 2020

The Gibraltar FA have announced a last minute change to their plans for next month with their friendly against Albania now postponed and changed for a friendly against Bulgaria.
In a short statement issued this evening the Gibraltar FA stated, “In a change to the November International shcedule, due to COVID restrictions, Gibraltar will now take on Bulgaria in an International Friendly on November 11th and not Albania.  The match will take place in Sofia and kick off is set for 6:30pm Gibraltar time.”
Gibraltar will be playing three matches in a short period of time starting with the friendly against Bulgaria, this part of UEFA’s requirements to play triple headers during this period of time.
They will also play against San Marino away from home in a Nations a league match days later, with a final match against Liechtenstein to complete their Group 2 Nations League D matches. Gibraltar require one point to secure a chance for promotion to League C.

Most Read

Local News

Sharp decline in positive cases detected, as CM poised to deliver Covid update

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spain announces new state of emergency as Covid-19 infections soar

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Local News

Virus cases rise to 13 among ERS residents

Sun 25th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

No immediate impact at border as Spain announces new state of emergency to counter rising Covid-19 infections

Mon 26th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Footballers face fines for breaches of flexible Covid-19 protocols

27th October 2020

Sports
Bruno Magpies unable to stop the Lincoln Red Imps passing tidal wave

27th October 2020

Sports
Additional spot in Europe for football

26th October 2020

Sports
Charlie Lavarello wins Kings Cup in dramatic finish

26th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020