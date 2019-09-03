Gibraltar 'will remain vital' to UK after Brexit, Commons told
Gibraltar will remain "a vital part" of the UK family after Brexit and the UK Government will work with Gibraltar and the Spanish Government to ensure frontier fluidity after October 31, a Foreign Office minister has told the House of Commons. Christopher Pincher, the Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, was responding...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here