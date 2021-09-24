Gibraltar women to play Liechtenstein in a November

Gibraltar women’s football national squad will have a second opportunity to pit themselves against Liechtenstein.

The Gibraltar FA have announced that the women’s national team will be playing two international friendlies at the Victoria Stadium on November 26 and 29.

This will be the second time that the two meet with the first encounters this past June which ended in a 4-1 and 2-1 defeat. The internationals in June came after a prolonged period of inactivity for the senior women’s national squad and were the first official international friendliest.

The squad has been training under the guidance of now former Lions head coach Jansen Olivero. With the women’s league now it’s five teams and a handful of national team players playing abroad Gibraltar’s women’s side continues to steadily progress. With a new crop of emerging talents also rising through the ranks Gibraltar’s options in selection continue to widen although the pool of players is still small.

The two international friendliest will be the first official internationals to be played by the squad on the Rock.

Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein

26/11/21 - 18:00

Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein

29/11/21 - 18:00