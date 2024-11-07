Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar women will face tough test in Nations League debut

By Stephen Ignacio
7th November 2024

Gibraltar women’s national team today Thursday found out who their opponents will be in next years UEFA Women’s Nations League.
Gibraltar will debut on the international women’s competitive football stage playing in Group 1 League C where they will face Slovakia, Moldova and Faroe `islands.
Their opponents have had their own varied start to their Nations League participation, with none of the three sides experience any notable success.
In the first edition of the UEFA Women’s Nations League, Slovakia, Moldova, and the Faroe Islands participated in different groups with mixed outcomes:
Slovakia competed in League B, Group B2. Despite some struggles, they managed what was described as a notable 1-0 victory over Romania but lost to teams like Finland and Croatia. They finished in a lower position within their group in this edition dropping into League C .
Moldova will play for a second time in League C again drawn into Group C1.
In their previous edition they faced significant challenges and heavy losses early on, including a 5-0 defeat by Latvia. However, they secured a 3-3 draw against Latvia later, showing some improvement by the end of their campaign .
Faroe Islands also will play for a second time in League C. The last time they had a particularly tough tournament in League C, Group C3. They suffered defeats such as a 9-0 loss to Montenegro, along with other losses to teams like Azerbaijan and Cyprus. The results left them at the bottom of their group.

Gibraltar face an obvious difficult debut having only played in friendly international matches. The Nations League will be the women’s first international competitive experience, and the first time they will experience playing in a group both at home and away.
Recent preparations have seen Gobraltar travel to the U.K. and then Spain to play a series of matches to get the players used to travelling and playing in short periods of time between matches. They also played a double header against Andorra where they faced defeats highlighting some of the key lessons players will need to learn as they progess unto the official international stage.
Notably Gibraltar will also have to look at the fact the Faroe Islands beat Andorra 4-0 in the Euro qualifiers.
After the first edition of the UEFA Women’s Nations League, Slovakia, Moldova, and the Faroe Islands had mixed performances in the Euro 2025 qualifiers.
Slovakia competed well but faced challenges. They managed a notable 2-1 victory over Wales but had a 2-2 draw against Israel and a loss to other teams, impacting their standing in Group B, where they struggled to consistently secure points in a highly competitive environment.
Moldova found the competition tough and faced significant defeats, including a 2-1 loss to Latvia in the group stages. This pattern continued in various matches, which placed them in a challenging spot within their group.
Faroe Islands showed moments of promise, with a victory over Andorra (4-0) but also faced some tough losses in other games, such as against Greece. These results left them in a lower position within their group, where they encountered difficulties against higher-ranked teams.

