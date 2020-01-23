Gibraltar Women will get to play first ever competitive internationals in Gibraltar

Gibraltar's Women's National Futsal team are to become first ever Gibraltarian Women's team to take part in competitive International football, this year, as UEFA have confirmed their participation in the Women's Futsal European Championships, announced the Gibraltar FA today.

Gibraltar, who enter the tournament in the Preliminary Qualifying phase, will find out who their first ever competitive international opponents will be on the 13th February 2020 when the qualifiying draw is held at UEFA's Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

In a statement issued today the Gibraltar FA also announced, “In what will be an historic week for Women's Football on the Rock, the Gibraltar FA is delighted to also confirm, that the qualification group that our Women's National Futsal Team are drawn in, will be hosted in Gibraltar. The Group matches will take place at the Tercentenary Hall from the 5th to the 10th of May 2020.”

Head Coach of our Women's National Futsal Team, Gayle Langtry is thrilled with the news:

"This is a well deserved opportunity for our National Futsal Team. Our players are buzzing and looking forward to representing our country competitively, for the first time ever, in the Womens Futsal Euro Qualifiers and at home too!"

The Gibraltar FA's Women's Football Manager, Laura McGinn added:

"Our Women's Futsal team have shown over the past year that they have the commitment, desire and attitude to become our first ever competitive International Women's team. I have no doubt that they will prove to be fantastic ambassadors for the sport and make Gibraltar extremely proud.

The tournament, being hosted in Gibraltar, is a fantastic opportunity, not only for the players in the squad to perform at this level, but also to showcase Women's Football on the Rock and inspire the next generation of players to achieve their dreams of wearing our national colours."

Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba :

"We are delighted with the progress that Women's Football is making allowing us to be in the position to compete in official international competitions.

Being given the opportunity to once again host a UEFA competition in Gibraltar is testament to the excellent relationship between the Gibraltar FA and UEFA and further emphasises the our ongoing committment to the develoment and growth of the Women's game on the Rock."

The Gibraltar FA’s announcement brings together what will be an important period for women’s sports in Gibraltar. The month of May will not just see the Futsal internationals but will also see the Netball Europe Open Challenge hosted in Gibraltar. With women’s basketball (U16) also hosting FIBA-Europe tournament in Gibraltar this summer.

The Preliminary Round Draw

The second edition of the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO begins with the qualifying draw streamed at 13:30 CET on 13 February, with 23 entrants including debutants Gibraltar and Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Spain won the first edition in 2019 in Portugal, who were runners-up ahead of bronze-medallists Russia and fellow semi-finalists Ukraine. The 2021 edition will also end with a four-team knockout final tournament next February.

Gibraltar will be playing in the Preliminary round: 5–10 May 2020

Gibraltar along with Lithuania and Moldova have been pre-selected as hosts and will be drawn from Pot 1, placed in Groups A and B according to their seeding tier (Gibraltar or Moldova would fill position 4 in Group A rather than 3 if drawn first).

Pot 2 in the draw will consist of the two remaining lowest ranked teams; the first drawn will be placed in position 4 of Group A (or 3 if position 4 has been filled by Moldova or Gibraltar) and the other in the remaining position 3 place in the group in which Moldova or Gibraltar have not been drawn.

Pot 3 consists of the second tier of teams, with Slovakia and Belgium placed to take position 2 in the groups in which Lithuania have not been drawn.

Pot 4 consists of the teams to fill position 1.

The three group winners advance to the main round join the 13 teams given byes.

Pot 1 (hosts)

Lithuania (position 2)

Moldova (4 if Group A, 3 if Groups B or C)

Gibraltar (4 if Group A, 3 if Groups B or C)

Pot 2 (position 3, and 4 in Group A if available)

Northern Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Pot 3 (position 2)

Slovakia

Belgium

Pot 4 (position 1)

Serbia

Netherlands

Armenia

If Gibraltar qualifies they will be poking at playing in the Main round which will take place between 1–6 September 2020.