Gibraltar women’s and men’s hockey squad scheduled to play in August internationals
Gibraltar’s men’s and women’s hockey national squad are expected to play in Eurohockey international competitions in August. Men’s hockey face a double challenge. Gibraltar is listed as one of the teams expected to compete in the Eurohockey Championship Qualifiers D men’s division which will be played in Scotland between August 21-27th (the venue is still...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here