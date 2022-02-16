Gibraltar womens clubs to play in Estepona women’s tournament
League leaders Lions Gibraltar women will be joined by newly formed Calpe City women and Gibraltar FCin the first edition of the Torneo CD Estepona Femenino Día de Andalucía. The tournament that takes place on February 27th as part of Andalusia Day celebrations will see also UD Cancelada, Atl. Zabal Linense and hosts CD Estepona...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here