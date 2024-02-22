Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar Women's Football Shows Promise in Narrow Defeat to Liechtenstein

Pic by Christian Correa / C Correa Photography

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd February 2024

Pic by Christian Correa / C Correa Photography

Gibraltar 2-3 Liechtenstein

In a thrilling international friendly, Gibraltar's women's football team showcased the strides they've made under the guidance of Scott Wiseman, but ultimately fell short against Liechtenstein. The match, the first of a double header, provided Gibraltar with a chance to exhibit their development on the international stage.

Naomi Victor initiated the action with Gibraltar's first pass, setting the tone for an energetic display. Despite their limited experience in official competitions, Gibraltar displayed an offensive mindset, eager to make an impact. However, Liechtenstein's seasoned squad posed a formidable challenge, putting early pressure on Gibraltar's defense and capitalizing on a break to take the lead.

Gibraltar fought back valiantly, with Victor and Reighann Olivero leading the charge. Olivero's composed finish on the 38th minute leveled the score, injecting new energy into the match. Both teams intensified their efforts, seeking opportunities to secure the win.

The second half saw Gibraltar continue their offensive push, buoyed by the home crowd's support. However, their enthusiasm occasionally led to offensive fouls, disrupting their momentum. Nonetheless, Gibraltar's defensive adjustments stifled Liechtenstein's counterattacks, keeping the match competitive.

Despite Liechtenstein regaining the lead, Gibraltar's resilience shone through. Substitutes like Alvez injected fresh energy into the squad, keeping the pressure on their opponents. A late surge, culminating in Gilbert's impressive goal, thrilled the crowd and underscored Gibraltar's fighting spirit.

While the equalizer remained elusive, Gibraltar's positive performance signals a promising future for women's football in the region. The team's willingness to challenge themselves against more experienced opponents bodes well for their development. With continued support and opportunities for international exposure, Gibraltar's women's football program is on track for sustained success.

As the final whistle blew, Gibraltar may have fallen short on the scoreboard, but they emerged as victors in spirit, earning admiration for their determination and passion on the pitch. The narrow defeat serves as motivation for future improvement, as Gibraltar looks ahead to further opportunities to shine on the international stage.

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Prefab elderly care home hit by ‘non-modular’ delays

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Local News

Male sanitary bins installed across all public toilets the Rock

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar has ‘critical role’ in supporting UK military, MoD says after Heappey visit

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Local News

Chief Secretary in high-level London meetings

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Kim breaks another National Record

19th February 2024

Sports
Eagles Soar Past Grammarians in Men’s First Division

19th February 2024

Sports
Bavaria Secures Victory Against Titans in Intense Women’s Hockey Showdown

19th February 2024

Sports
Janice and Claire announce Squad in attempt to repeat

19th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024