Gibraltar women’s futsal drawn against two very tough sides
Gibraltar women’s futsal will play host to both Belgium and Kazakhstan in Group C of the UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro preliminary round. The second edition of the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO has begun with the qualifying draw involving 24 entrants, including debutants Gibraltar and Bosnia & Herzegovina. Spain won the first edition in 2019 in...
