Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar women’s futsal drawn against two very tough sides

By Stephen Ignacio
13th February 2020

Gibraltar women’s futsal will play host to both Belgium and Kazakhstan in Group C of the UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro preliminary round. The second edition of the UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO has begun with the qualifying draw involving 24 entrants, including debutants Gibraltar and Bosnia & Herzegovina. Spain won the first edition in 2019 in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Ten in ‘self-isolation’ as Govt steps up virus contingency plans

Tue 11th Feb, 2020

Local News

MONEYVAL experts say Gibraltar must do more to combat money laundering and terrorism financing

Wed 12th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gib turns away cruise ship with 89 suspected norovirus cases

Sat 8th Feb, 2020

Local News

Cocaine 'courier' jailed

Thu 13th Feb, 2020

Local News

Spain’s Foreign Minister talks of ‘shared prosperity’ and ‘a 21st century version of sovereignty’

Tue 11th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th February 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Top of road runners league has some surprises after four races

13th February 2020

Sports
Netball - Preparing a team for the future not just a Super Cup final

13th February 2020

Sports
Royal Navy Ladies visited Rock

13th February 2020

Sports
Gibraltar badminton offers support as Argentina piles political pressure on Falklands team

12th February 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020