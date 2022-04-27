Gibraltar women’s futsal fixtures announced as preparations underway
Gibraltar will once again be able to support the Gibraltar Women’s Futsal national squad on home ground as the Gibraltar FA prepares to host the UEFA Women’s Euros Futsal preliminary round group B matches. Facing Belgium, Slovakia and Moldova Gibraltar will be hoping to better their debut performance in official international futsal competitions which saw...
