Gibraltar women’s futsal hoping for support

Jamie Bosio’s young talented futsal squad will tomorrow evening face Slovakia women’s futsal in what will be the first of three matches Gibraltar plays in front of its home crowd.

Gibraltar hosts the Group B preliminary round UEFA Women’s Futsal Euros 2023 group matches.

At a time when women’s football globally has seen a massive increase in the numbers attending matches Gibraltar’s young squad will be hoping that their recent successes both in the 11-a-side game as well as in futsal will see Gibraltar turning out to support them.

The group matches sees Belgium kick off things against Moldova. Belgium many will remember as the side that knocked out Gibraltar in last year’s qualifier's after a dramatic match which ended in a penalty shoot out. Gibraltar will need to find a result against Slovakia if they are to challenge Belgium this year and pip them this time to the finish post. Gibraltar next plays Moldova tomorrow and Belgium on Saturday.