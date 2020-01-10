Gibraltar women’s futsal lose first match in Northern Ireland
The Gibraltar women’s futsal squad faced a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Northern Ireland in the first of a double header. The match is described as having provided some positives ahead of tomorrow’s encounter once again against Northern Ireland. Joelle Gilbert was to score Gibraltar’s only goal in the match. Prior to the match...
