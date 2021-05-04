Gibraltar women’s futsal sees changes due to injury

Following Kazahkstan’s withdrawal from this week’s UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro preliminary round group matches which are to be hosted in Gibraltar Belgium have confirmed that they will play a friendly against Gibraltar on Thursday.

This will be their second match against Gibraltar this week.

Gibraltar will debut in a competitive UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro with a Preliminary Round match against Belgium tomorrow Wednesday.

The match which will be played at the Tercentenary Sports Hall will be allowed to have spectators with free entrance for those wishing to attend to support. The capacity will be limited to be within Covid-19 guidelines so fans have been advised to arrive early in order not to miss out.

The Gibraltar squad was dealt a blow today with the announcement that one of their key players, Joelle Gilbert has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury. She will be replaced by Alexander Holt.

The second fixture against Belgium has been arranged following Kazakhstan's withdrawl from the UEFA competition late last week. The friendly will be hosted at the Tercentenary Hall and will kick off at 6pm on Thursday.