Thu 6th May, 2021

Gibraltar women’s futsal shows for a second time it can compete internationally

By Stephen Ignacio
6th May 2021

Gibraltar 1-3 Belgium It was a more relaxed atmosphere on Thursday as Gibraltar women’s futsal squad faced Belgium once again, this time for an international friendly match. Gibraltar had already given their all the previous day, and although they had come out defeated on sudden death penalties and knocked out of the Euro Futsal, they...

