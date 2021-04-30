Gibraltar women’s Futsal will only play Belgium after Kazakhstan pulls out

Gibraltar will be playing just the one match next week after Kazakhstan has pulled out from travelling to Gibraltar for their Group C Euro Futsal matches.

This was confirmed this afternoon by the Gibraltar FA who stated, “The Kazakhstan FA have today advised UEFA that their National Futsal Women’s Team will not be travelling to Gibraltar to take part in the UEFA Women’s Futsal Euro Preliminary Qualifiers.”

“As a result, UEFA have advised that Group C now becomes a one off knock out qualifying tie between Gibraltar and Belgium.”

“Following on from Kazakhstan’s withdrawal, both the Gibraltar FA and the Royal Belgian Football Association are working towards the possibility, logistics permitting, of having a second fixture, an international friendly, between Gibraltar & Belgium on Thursday 6th May at the Tercentenary Hall.”

The announcement has not come as a major surprise with Kazakhstan’s participation having been in doubt due to Covid-19 travel restrictions since the rescheduled dates were first announced.