Fri 15th Jul, 2022

Gibraltar women’s international Charlyann Pizzarello signs for Rayo Vallecano

By Stephen Ignacio
15th July 2022

Gibraltar women’s international Charlyann Pizzarello continues breaking new ground in Gibraltar women’s football. She has become the first Gibraltar woman’s player to sign for one of the top tier Spanish women’s league sides after putting pen to paper for a years contract with Rayo Vallecano.
Rayo Vallecano Femenino is the women's football section of Madrid-based club Rayo Vallecano, which last season played in the Primera Iberdrola currently the Spanish top league. They were to finish bottom of the table and were relegated to the Reto Iberdrola for the 2022/23 season. Although they are among one of the teams favoured to bounce straight back into the top tier.
They were relegated alongside Eibar.
Rayo Vallecano Femenino’s history includes a number of league titles.
Charlyann’s progress through football has seen her play for Lions Gibraltar before she headed into Lincoln Red Imps. She was then to move to the US were she made a name for herself playing for her college side before making a return to Gibraltar.
Last season she played for Malaga City where she impressed and attracted attention from other clubs.
Playing for Gibraltar she has been instrumental in forming part of the team that has only recently started to play on the international stage. Considered a crucial player for Gibraltar’s expected transition into official competitive international stage.
She has been a part of the national squad since it’s early UEFA membership days having formed part of the team that played in the first Women’s
UEFA Development tournament hosted in Gibraltar. Since having played a key role as a defender and putting her name on the scoresheet for Gibraltar. Scoring the sole goal in Gibraltar’s first victory on home soil.

