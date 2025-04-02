Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar women’s national team due to face another big test

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd April 2025

Gibraltar women’s national team is due to face another big test this week as they come face to face with Slovakia in the Nations League.
Already having proven themselves a tough team to beat and entertaining, Gibraltar’s debut in the international stage is still very much a factor as they come into their third match in the international competitive scene.
Once again there will be little rest between matches, although this time Gibraltar will face the group favorites Slovakia before they travel to the Faroe Islands against whom they faced defeat in their last match last month.
Slovakia come into the match with six points to their name after their first two matches. A 1-0 victory against Moldova was followed by a 3-0 defeat of the Farie Islands.
Gibraltar for their part having only just started their journey in international women’s football have surprised having only conceded twice in their two first matches. Both finishing with 1-0 defeats, against Moldova and Faroe Islands respectively.
Gibraltar is yet to score in international competitive women’s football and will be hoping their first goal will come against Slovakia and or Faroe Islands, the latter whom they face after Slovakia just days later.

