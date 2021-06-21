Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Jun, 2021

Sports

Gibraltar women’s rugby grab first win during Gibraltar7s weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
21st June 2021

Viator Barbarians was to come out eventual winners of the inaugural Gibraltar7s rugby tournament this weekend. The visitors were to finish walking away with the trophy after beating Skeats Seven, both having reached the finals after topping their group tables. Wenglish Wanderers was to win the plate cup final against Ceuta Hercules. The Gibraltar7s weekend...

