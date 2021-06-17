Gibraltar women’s squad announced for next week

Jenssen Olivero has announced his 18 women squad that is set to face Liechtenstein in our upcoming international friendly fixtures.

The Full squad is:

Tiana BORRELL, Paula COSTA, Josie CUMMINGS, Keshia DOODY, Kayleigh FERRO, Joelle GILBERT, Alexandra HOLT, Reighann OLIVERO, Charlyann PIZZARELLO, Kyrelle REVAGLIATTE, Shania ROBBA, Andrya ROWBOTTOM, Dahlia SALAH EL-DIN, Lauren SCOTT, Kayleigh TELLEZ, Tiffany VIAGAS, Naomi VICTOR and Sophie WARD.

The girls travel to Liechtenstein next week where they will take on their hosts in two separate international friendlies.

The first match will take place on Thursday 24 June, before a second fixture is played three days later on Sunday 27 June. - GibraltarFA