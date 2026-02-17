Gibraltar women's squad for first ever World Cup qualifier group matches announced

Just weeks away from their first-ever World Cup qualifying group matches, Gibraltar women’s national team head coach Stella Gotal has announced her squad.

With matches scheduled for March 3 and 7 against Kosovo and Bulgaria, the national team coach has named a 22-player squad.

Notably, only two goalkeepers have been selected — Jaylene Gaiviso and Caitlin Robba — leaving open the option of adding a third keeper.

A mix of experience and emerging talent sees the likes of Pizzarello, Robba, Borrell, Viagas, Ferro, Victor, Chapman and Schilling included.

Having already played official competitive matches through their participation in the Nations League, the Gibraltar women’s national team now face a new challenge. This will be the first time they compete with the primary objective of securing a place at a World Cup — something they have previously been denied.

Facing a format similar to the Nations League, Gibraltar will have a difficult pathway to reaching a World Cup. However, for the first time, it is no longer just a distant dream, but one they can genuinely compete for, even though they will enter the qualifiers as one of the underdogs in their group.