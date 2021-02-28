Gibraltar women’s top basketball players make winning return to game
Some of Gibraltar’s top female basketball players enjoyed a return to the competitive game playing for ULB Europa in La Linea in what was their second match. With restrictions lifted in La Linea and a 50% capacity attendance allowed the ULB Europa team, which is a joint venture between the La Linea team and Europa...
