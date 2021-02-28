Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 28th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar women’s top basketball players make winning return to game

By Stephen Ignacio
28th February 2021

Some of Gibraltar’s top female basketball players enjoyed a return to the competitive game playing for ULB Europa in La Linea in what was their second match. With restrictions lifted in La Linea and a 50% capacity attendance allowed the ULB Europa team, which is a joint venture between the La Linea team and Europa...

