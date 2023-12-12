Gibraltar Women’s U19 drawn in Group B3

The Gibraltar women’s Under 19 national side were last week drawn to play in Group B3, of League B of the 2023/24 UEFA Euro Women’s U19 Championship.

The 22 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2, as well as debut WU19 entrants Luxembourg, the latter having been drawn in Gibraltar’s group.

The Under 19s will play also against Israel and Kosovo.

The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group will be promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1.

The draw was made by Catherine Debrouwer, Belgium WU19 team manager, who received the 2023 Respect Fair Play trophy on behalf of the squad.

Matches for Group B3 were yet to be announced on Monday. Gibraltar’s group, with the presence of Israel, uncertain due to the present conflict which has seen Israel’s teams in recent months having to withdraw from some competitions.

Israel have dropped from League A where they last played three and lost three. Having Faced Finland, Germany and Norway. They are considered among the favorites although they are tightly balanced with Kosovo who in their last three matches in the competition have won two and lost one.

Having beaten Azerbijan and Moldova and lost against Slovenia.

Gibraltar’s last three matches saw them face two defeats and the match against Leichtenstien abandoned in favour of Gibraltar.

