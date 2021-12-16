Gibraltar women’s U19 volleyball will be playing in Luxembourg
The Gibraltar Under U19 volleyball squad will be playing in Luxembourg in April 2022 in the Small Countries Association U19 European Championships. The Small Countries Association (SCA) have confirmed the venues hosting both the U19 woman’s European Championships and the men’s U20. The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg will be hosting the women’s U19 competition from...
