Gibraltar women’s will play in Under-19 Championship next season

With just a week for Gibraltar’s women’s national team to play their first full international double header against Liechtenstein in Gibraltar women’s football has received a further boost.

The Gibraltar FA this Friday announces that Gibraltar's U19 Women's National Team will take part in the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championships for the first-time next season.

“Following on from the success of entering the Women’s National Futsal team in a competitive UEFA competition for the first time, which took place earlier this year at the Tercentenary Hall, the U19 National Team competing in European Qualifiers is the next step in the development of women’s football on the Rock.”

“The draw for the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championships will take place in May 2022 with the qualifying matches scheduled to take place in the women’s international breaks in August and October 2022 and April 2023.”

Gibraltar FA Women’s Football Manager, Laura McGinn said: ‘It’s great to take another step forward with the development of women and girls’ football in Gibraltar. The players that are eligible for the competition have been playing in our under16 development team for a number of years and now this gives them the opportunity to take their football to the next level and experience competitive international matches’

Importantly for Gibraltar the present senior national squad has a very young team, a handful of which will be eligible to play in the Under-19 Championships providing a core group of players with additional international experience which adds to the experience they are now gaining with Gibraltar women’s national senior team playing official full international matches.