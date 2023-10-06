Gibraltar won T20i series against Serbia

Cricket Series Match Report - Gibraltar vs. Serbia T20 Series

1st T20I - Gibraltar vs. Serbia

At the quiet Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar, the hosts locked horns with Serbia in the 1st T20 International of the series on October 5, 2023. It was an exciting clash that marked the beginning of the Serbia tour of Gibraltar. Gibraltar emerged victorious in this contest, securing a 7-wicket win with 35 balls remaining. Although the matches were played to a very quiet ambience with early morning midweek start attracting very few spectators.

Serbia's Innings:

Opting to bat first, Serbia faced early setbacks with Alexander Dizija falling early to Louis Bruce. However, Simo Ivetic, Serbia's captain, held the innings together. He played a splendid knock, scoring an unbeaten 63 runs off 51 balls, featuring 4 boundaries and 3 sixes. Despite Ivetic's efforts, Serbia managed to post a total of 107/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Gibraltar's bowlers shared the wickets, with Avinash Pai, Louis Bruce, and Samarth Bodha making crucial contributions.

Gibraltar's Innings:

Chasing a target of 108 runs, Gibraltar's opening pair of Avinash Pai and Louis Bruce got their team off to a flying start, putting up 74 runs together. Avinash Pai, Gibraltar's captain, played a crucial role with 36 runs off 28 balls, and Louis Bruce contributed 30 runs off 27 balls. Julian Freyone and Kenroy Nestor finished the job, and Gibraltar reached the target in just 14.1 overs, ending at 108/3.

Avinash Pai was the standout performer of the match, contributing with both bat and ball, earning him the well-deserved Player of the Match award. He not only scored 36 runs but also took a wicket while conceding only 12 runs.

Result: Gibraltar convincingly won the 1st T20I, taking a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series.

2nd T20I - Gibraltar vs. Serbia*

In the second encounter of the series, Gibraltar continued their dominance over Serbia on October 5, 2023. Gibraltar emerged victorious again, this time winning by 7 wickets with 36 balls remaining.

Player of the Match: Avinash Pai once again proved to be the star of the show, notching up a crucial 29* with the bat and taking 2 wickets while conceding 15 runs with the ball.

Result: Gibraltar clinched the 2nd T20I, sealing the series 2-0 in their favor.

Series Outcome: Gibraltar showcased their supremacy in the T20 format by winning both matches comfortably. Avinash Pai's all-round excellence was a defining factor in their success.

Umpires: The matches were officiated by Andrew Elliott and Richard Cunningham, ensuring fair play and adherence to the rules.

Gibraltar will look to carry this momentum into future encounters, while Serbia will aim to regroup and improve their performance in upcoming matches.