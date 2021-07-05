Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar young sports people look forward to summer sports programme

By Stephen Ignacio
5th July 2021

After a year of absence the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure programme is expected to be officially launched this Wednesday. The programme was last run during in what could be described as one of the most hectic sporting months in Gibraltar in recent years. The 2019 summer programme, which coincided with the Gibraltar Island Games proved, to not only be another success, but also one of the most challenging with the GSLA having to organise events in the full knowledge that most sports also had their own volunteers working on the Island Games.
At the time nobody was to expect the programme to be the last for the next two years. The arrival of the global pandemic in 2020 was to see the programme halted last summer with all sports also abandoning all summer camps which they had hoped would have build up on the previous year’s successes.
With sports having come to a halt for the better part of 2020 and most youth sport competitions only returning this spring across most associations this summer’s sports programme will come as a breathe of fresh air for young sports enthusiasts.
Such has been the enthusiasm for the programme to be launched that the GSLA have already published online their GSLA Summer Sports and leisure programme ahead of today’s official launch.
‘We are glad to welcome back the ever popular ‘Sports Train’ to this year’s edition as well as the ‘Children’s Corner’, both of which unfortunately missed out in 2020 due to effects of the Pandemic,” posted the GSLA on social media.
‘ The Programme will offer the widest variety of activities to ever feature in this longstanding initiative, catering for a whole host of sporting and leisure pursuits. Last but by no means least, our ever present Stay and Play Programme makes its return, following a largely successful revamped format that featured in 2020. The Programme will run from Monday 12th July to Friday 20th August between 10am and 12:30pm, except for the Stay and Play initiative that will run from Wednesday 14th July to Wednesday 25th August between 9:30am and 1pm. More information on The Programme as well as separate initiatives that are being run by individual sporting associations over the summer period can be obtained from our booklet, which can be found on our website: www.gsla.gi.”
Already associations such as football, netball, basketball, hockey, rugby and volleyball among others have been promoting their summer camps. Football, one of the most popular camps in recent years saw over 150 registrations overnight after announcing its summer camp. The association at the time pointing out that all initial allocated spaces had been booked.
Similarly other sports have reported similar interest in the summer camps as Gibraltar’s young sports people look towards voids left by the prolonged period of inactivity on the sporting front due to the pandemic.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian man dies in Ghana while volunteering for charity

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Sports

Andalusian hockey selections cancels visit to Gibraltar at last minute

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Local News

Back in the driving seat at Transport, Balban mulls plan to slow down traffic

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar backs plan for global minimum corporate tax of 15%

Fri 2nd Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Capacity crowds on biggest courts was ‘always part of the plan’ for Wimbledon

5th July 2021

Sports
How the four Euro 2020 semi-finalists compare in numbers

5th July 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps have new summer signings

4th July 2021

Sports
Andalusian hockey selections cancels visit to Gibraltar at last minute

4th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021