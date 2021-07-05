Gibraltar young sports people look forward to summer sports programme

After a year of absence the GSLA Summer Sports and Leisure programme is expected to be officially launched this Wednesday. The programme was last run during in what could be described as one of the most hectic sporting months in Gibraltar in recent years. The 2019 summer programme, which coincided with the Gibraltar Island Games proved, to not only be another success, but also one of the most challenging with the GSLA having to organise events in the full knowledge that most sports also had their own volunteers working on the Island Games.

At the time nobody was to expect the programme to be the last for the next two years. The arrival of the global pandemic in 2020 was to see the programme halted last summer with all sports also abandoning all summer camps which they had hoped would have build up on the previous year’s successes.

With sports having come to a halt for the better part of 2020 and most youth sport competitions only returning this spring across most associations this summer’s sports programme will come as a breathe of fresh air for young sports enthusiasts.

Such has been the enthusiasm for the programme to be launched that the GSLA have already published online their GSLA Summer Sports and leisure programme ahead of today’s official launch.

‘We are glad to welcome back the ever popular ‘Sports Train’ to this year’s edition as well as the ‘Children’s Corner’, both of which unfortunately missed out in 2020 due to effects of the Pandemic,” posted the GSLA on social media.

‘ The Programme will offer the widest variety of activities to ever feature in this longstanding initiative, catering for a whole host of sporting and leisure pursuits. Last but by no means least, our ever present Stay and Play Programme makes its return, following a largely successful revamped format that featured in 2020. The Programme will run from Monday 12th July to Friday 20th August between 10am and 12:30pm, except for the Stay and Play initiative that will run from Wednesday 14th July to Wednesday 25th August between 9:30am and 1pm. More information on The Programme as well as separate initiatives that are being run by individual sporting associations over the summer period can be obtained from our booklet, which can be found on our website: www.gsla.gi.”

Already associations such as football, netball, basketball, hockey, rugby and volleyball among others have been promoting their summer camps. Football, one of the most popular camps in recent years saw over 150 registrations overnight after announcing its summer camp. The association at the time pointing out that all initial allocated spaces had been booked.

Similarly other sports have reported similar interest in the summer camps as Gibraltar’s young sports people look towards voids left by the prolonged period of inactivity on the sporting front due to the pandemic.