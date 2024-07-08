Gibraltar youth basketball sets sights on Eurobasketball as Gibrlatar prepares to host U16 women’s tournament

The Gibraltar Basketball Under 16 Men’s National Team coached by Adam John Cassaglia, Javier Malla , Fagt Barckley and accompanied by head of delegation Joe Hernandez will be participating at FIBA U16 Eurobasket Division C hosted in Tirana, Albania from the July 9 until the July 14.

The team will face some tough opposition facing San Marino, Kosovo and Armenia in Group B.

Group A will have Moldova, Albania, Azerbaijan and Malta.

In the meantime the U16 Women’s National team Coached by Head coach Monica Brown, Assistant Coach Luis J. Romero and Team Manager Kaira Sene will be competing in FIBA U16 Women’s Eurobasket Division C hosted here in Gibraltar at the Tercentenary Sports Hall from Tuesday July 9 until till Sunday 14th.

The association has called out for support only this week posting, “We would like to invite our entire Youth Development Program in including our Minibasketball Program to come support our U16 Women’s NT.”

The tournament schedule will include opportunities for all girls aged 8 to 12 who would like to participate the HWHR #HerWorldHerRules activities during half time.

There was also a further boost for basketball as the senior men’s side who recently played in the FIBA competitions saw Jamie Mcgrail in the All Star 5 of the FIBA Small Countries Championship, played in Andorra last week. Although falling in the latter stages after an impressive start in the group stage Gibraltar left a good impression with their performances.