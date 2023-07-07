Gibraltar youth darts beats Sweden 9-1

Gibraltar darts youth team was to inflict a 9-1 victory over Sweden in their first group 2 Team match.

Sweden saw Clae Angback grabbing their only win in the match narrowly beating Dylan Saxby. The latter completing two other wins as Gibraltar notched up the points. Three wins for Nico Bado, two wins for Casey Dyer and two more wins for Nicholas Fortunato providing Gibraltar with their nine points.

The Gibraltar darts youth team are currently playing in the WDF Youth darts in Vienna, Austria.

They were next playing against Switzerland where they led 4-1 at the time of posting.