Wed 18th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Youth Footballer Earns Place in Prestigious Gaditana Selection

By Guest Contributor
18th February 2026

A young Gibraltar footballer is making waves across the border after being selected for the highly competitive Selección Gaditana, an achievement that highlights both his talent and determination.

Jake Galia, who currently plays for CD San Roque in the Infantil 2ª Andaluza division, has secured his place in the squad after successfully completing four rigorous trial sessions. With hundreds of players competing for limited spots, his selection is considered no easy feat — particularly as he hails from Gibraltar, where opportunities to break into Andalusian representative football are rare.

Primarily deployed as a right back, Jake has shown impressive versatility throughout the season, often adapting seamlessly into centre back or right midfield when required. Coaches have praised his aggressive, pace-driven style of play and his ability to contribute creatively from deep positions, making him a valuable asset in both defence and attack.

His club coach, Miguel Lorente, was full of praise for the young defender’s attitude and commitment.

“It’s a pleasure to have Jake in our squad,” he said. “It’s clear to see he has a passion for the sport, but it’s his work ethic that makes him such a great player and his humility at such a young age. He’s a great asset to have at my disposal.”

This latest call-up is not Jake’s first taste of provincial selection football. He was previously chosen for the Gaditana squad in the younger Benjamines age category and came agonisingly close to another selection last season at Alevines level. After attending numerous trials, he narrowly missed out when he fell out of the squad at the final stage of the selection process.

Following this year’s trials, the Gaditana squad went on to compete in the Trofeo Andalucía de Selecciones Provinciales, where they faced the strong Selección de Sevilla over two legs. Despite determined performances, the team suffered narrow defeats of 2–0 and 1–0 respectively.

For Jake, the experience represents another important milestone in his development and a proud moment for Gibraltar football. Competing at this level offers invaluable exposure against elite regional opposition and underlines the growing impact of Gibraltar’s grassroots players beyond its borders.

As he continues his season with CD San Roque, Jake’s journey serves as inspiration to young footballers on the Rock, proving that perseverance and dedication can open doors at higher levels of the game.

