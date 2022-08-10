Gibraltar international Julian Britto, who recently selected into the senior Gibraltar squad has this summer signed for Algeciras where he will be playing for their Under 19s.

The young Gibraltar international is understood to have been offered a contract by the Spanish league side which will see him play in the “division de honor”. Among the many opponents he will face will be teams such as Betis, Seville, Malaga and Marbella where the level of football sees some of the elite players rising through the ranks in Spanish football.

The youngster was thrown into the limelight last season by Gibraltar national coach Julio Ribas last season selected to accompany him during one of the pre-match press conferences as his presence in the senior squad was highlighted. The young players has gone through the youth ranks playing under 15, under 17 and under 19 and now featuring in Ochello’s Under 21 whilst also receiving call ups to join the senior squad preparations.

Also playing in Spain this season, within the youth ranks will be Angel Gonzalez . The Under 19 player last season featured for Real Balonpedica Juvenile B winning the Cuarta AndaluZa and having impressed with his goal scoring, having scored a hat trick on his debut.

The youngster, who has l,aged for Gibraltar’s U15 and U17 and featured in the U19’s is expected to play for the Juvenal A Atletico Zabal which forms part of the youth ranks of Balonpedica.

His goal scoring prowess and speed has seen him gain high praise from his club and coaches. Although missing some six matches at the start of last season he was still able to grab a total of 15 goals to his name with a number of assists, stamping his mark.

They join the ranks of players such as Tjay De Barr and Jaylan Hankins who have played in the Spanish lower tiers and started continued their path into professional football.