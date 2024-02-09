Gibraltar Youth Service empowers voices through art exhibition

By Ellie Mai Murphy

The Gibraltar Youth Service launched an art exhibition on Tuesday evening at the GEMA Gallery in support of Children's Mental Health Week.

Members from all four youth clubs have been participating in workshops and producing art over the past three weeks, focusing on various ways to express themselves and show why the voices of young people matter.

The young people have utilised a variety of techniques to communicate their ideas about why their voices matter, including clay work, photography, painting, and collage making, to name a few.

The Minister for Youth, Christian Santos, alongside some members of the youth clubs officially opened the exhibition at the GEMA Gallery.

The mayor Carmen Gomez, family, friends, and professionals who work with young people attended the launch and were given the opportunity to experience the young people’s artistic perspective on mental well-being; under the theme of ‘My Voice Matters’.

“Your worship, ladies, gentlemen, boys, girls, nonbinary guests, welcome to GEMA Gallery,” Mr Santos said as he opened the exhibition.

“It's a privilege to be here today, as Minister for Youth as well as Minister for Culture, when two of the ministries have created a symbiotic relationship, but here we are in a cultural space in a project led by the youth service.”

As this week is Children's Mental Health Week, there are lots of different projects taking place all around Gibraltar under the theme ‘My Voice Matters’.

“This exhibition is something that's been happening for the past few years and will continue to happen for the foreseeable future,” Mr Santos said.

The work that is on display has been created by the young people in Gibraltar who attend the youth clubs, most of the work being done within the clubs over the past few weeks.

“I had the privilege of going to all four youth clubs, meeting young people and talking to them about what they wanted from the clubs, how they were feeling, what we could do for them, what we can continue to do for them and what we can improve on,” he added.

“It is not only about giving our youth opportunities it's about giving our youth a voice and make sure they use their voices and make sure that, when they use their voices, they are used in a positive way.”

“It's a wonderful exhibition. I hope you all enjoy it as much as I have,” Mr Santos added.

At the launch several students from the different Youth Clubs spoke about what the exhibition means to them.

“I think it is healthy to develop confidence and to speak your mind. Having good mental health means to me that I can live a good life now and in the future” said the first youth speaker.

Speaking next was someone who made an art piece for the exhibition.

“When I made it, I was imagining how others may feel if they feel they don't have a voice. I want to encourage other young people to speak their mind,” she said.

A poignant speech was made by one youngster who stated: “I just want to acknowledge the fact that not everyone feels safe to speak their voice.”

“For example, when I walk to school sometimes, I have to take the long way because I don't want slurs yelled at me.”

“And sometimes I'm afraid to speak back.”

“But I think it's important that everyone should have their own chance to speak their own opinion without trying to offend anyone.”

Another young person shared why youth voices matter so much.

“It's not just about being heard. It's about being truly valued. When we speak up, it's not just words. It's the force that shapes what happens in all of our clubs around Gibraltar.”

“In the Youth Service we aren't just participants, we are influencers,” stated another.

“Feeling empowered is kind of our vibe and that's what makes it so special.”

“We need to keep on speaking up, we need to keep on making waves because our voices aren't just noise. It's the heartbeat of Gibraltar,” he added.

Some of the pieces explored issues such as gender identity and how, in the words of one of the artists, some youngsters feel “trapped behind your own voice” as a result of difficult experiences with peers.

The common sentiment was that youth clubs and initiatives of this nature provide a safe space where youngsters can be themselves and express their ideas and emotions freely.

Ellie Mai Murphy is a student on work experience with the Chronicle.