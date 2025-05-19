Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 19th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Youth Service launches Young Leaders Programme

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2025

The Gibraltar Youth Service, on behalf of the Ministry of Youth, has launched the Young Leaders Programme, a new initiative open to all young people aged 14 to 17, including those not currently attending youth clubs.

The programme aims to help young people build confidence, develop practical skills, and take on active roles within their communities. It was developed in response to a growing interest from youth club members who had shown initiative in supporting the delivery of sessions.

Participants will begin with an eight-week training course covering leadership, communication, safeguarding, conflict resolution and other key topics. Following this, they will volunteer one evening per week for two months at one of Gibraltar’s four youth clubs, gaining practical experience in a supervised environment.

Young leaders will receive guidance from a licensed Youth Worker throughout the programme and will be awarded a Certificate of Achievement recording their volunteer hours. The scheme encourages personal growth, teamwork, and responsibility, while also serving as a potential pathway into future volunteering or youth work.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, Christian Santos, said: “The Young Leaders Programme is intended to teaching and developing skills such as responsibility and leadership which will be useful in their later lives and careers.”

“My thanks to the Gibraltar Youth Service for launching this initiative which we anticipate will have an impact on the individuals, and a far-reaching effect in our community.”

Applications for the programme close on Monday, May 26, 2025. Those interested can sign up via a QR code available on youth.gi, Instagram or Facebook.

For more information, contact the Gibraltar Youth Service on 200 41948 or WhatsApp 56001438.

Most Read

Local News

UK investigates after Spanish jets fly over British waters close to Rock

Fri 16th May, 2025

Local News

Grieving couple donates cuddle cots they hope will never be used

Mon 19th May, 2025

Brexit

Fishing deal helps smooth way for UK-EU summit agreement

Mon 19th May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Shared prosperity will require major paradigm shift for Gib and Campo

Wed 14th May, 2025

Brexit

Talks go ‘to the wire’ as Starmer prepares to announce UK/EU reset deal

Mon 19th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar National Archives seeks volunteers to help preserve local history

19th May 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Parliament represented at Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers’ Conference

19th May 2025

Local News
‘Message in a Bottle’ and ‘Message in Your Wallet’ schemes relaunched in Gibraltar

19th May 2025

Local News
RGP officer attends international policing conference in Germany

19th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025