Gibraltar Youth Service launches Young Leaders Programme

The Gibraltar Youth Service, on behalf of the Ministry of Youth, has launched the Young Leaders Programme, a new initiative open to all young people aged 14 to 17, including those not currently attending youth clubs.

The programme aims to help young people build confidence, develop practical skills, and take on active roles within their communities. It was developed in response to a growing interest from youth club members who had shown initiative in supporting the delivery of sessions.

Participants will begin with an eight-week training course covering leadership, communication, safeguarding, conflict resolution and other key topics. Following this, they will volunteer one evening per week for two months at one of Gibraltar’s four youth clubs, gaining practical experience in a supervised environment.

Young leaders will receive guidance from a licensed Youth Worker throughout the programme and will be awarded a Certificate of Achievement recording their volunteer hours. The scheme encourages personal growth, teamwork, and responsibility, while also serving as a potential pathway into future volunteering or youth work.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture, Tourism and Youth, Christian Santos, said: “The Young Leaders Programme is intended to teaching and developing skills such as responsibility and leadership which will be useful in their later lives and careers.”

“My thanks to the Gibraltar Youth Service for launching this initiative which we anticipate will have an impact on the individuals, and a far-reaching effect in our community.”

Applications for the programme close on Monday, May 26, 2025. Those interested can sign up via a QR code available on youth.gi, Instagram or Facebook.

For more information, contact the Gibraltar Youth Service on 200 41948 or WhatsApp 56001438.