Gibraltar youth sport recognition on busy week

There was some recognition for youth sports this week as Minister for Sport Steven Linares send out his best wishes to all the teams competing internationally.

With the Gibraltar women's U19 yesterday completing their historic debut in international football with their second match in the qualifiers against Bulgaria in Kosovo, Gibraltar Netball hosting the U17s and Gibraltar Rugby U18 debuting this Saturday against Sweden, youth sport took centre stage.

In a press statement issued by Gibraltar Government it recognised the difficulties the sports had lived through and its accomplishments,

"Finally, after several postponements as a result of Covid-19 and other extenuating factors the Europe Netball U17 Challenge will be held in Gibraltar this weekend with fixtures starting today,"said a press statement

The Minister for Sport Steven Linares adding that:

“It is great to see that after so many disappoints, we are finally able to welcome our friends from the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Isle of Man. I know our girls have been working hard as have the Gibraltar Netball Association committee and the event will no doubt be another resounding success as we ramp up preparations for the Netball World Youth Cup to be hosted in Gibraltar in 2025”

“Additionally, I would also like to welcome the Sweden Under 18 Rugby Squad who will be facing our own National Under 18 Rugby squad tomorrow at the Europa Sports Park. It is the first such test for our boys but one from which they will no doubt emerge stronger”

Minister Linares also send his best wishes to the Gibraltar Football Association Under 19 Women who faced Bulgaria on Friday.

“The team face strong opposition again following their tough test against Kosovo earlier in the week but as with the Netball and Rugby squads international competition means that you will face the best. No doubt they will learn from these experiences. It is an immense source of pride to see Gibraltar go toe to toe and hold our own against big nations and once again reiterate our resilience and strength. The whole of Gibraltar wishes all those involved all the best!”