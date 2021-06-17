Gibraltar7s arrives on the Rock this weekend
The inaugural Gibraltar7s kicks off this Friday with Gibraltar rugby hosting teams from across the U.K. and Spain. The first day will see the Gibraltar Rugby veterans take on the Barbarian Old Boys in a full 15-man match. Saturday and Sunday looks set to be a whole family occasion for rugby fans with live music,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here