Gibraltarian artist Beatrice Garcia launches first solo exhibition in London

Local artist Beatrice Garcia has launched her first solo exhibition in London, which focuses on Gibraltarian architecture.

The two-week exhibition held in the Catherine Best jewellery studio in Mayfair features seven prints from a 2017 series by Miss Garcia.

The prints are part of a series first exhibited in Gibraltar, that explored local architecture.

Miss Garcia was inspired to paint Gibraltarian buildings after a trip to Northern Italy.

“I went to go see Capella della Scrovegni which was a chapel painted by 14th century artist Giotto,” Miss Garcia told the Chronicle.

“This chapel is famous as it has a night sky painted on the ceiling, similar to the one in Sacred heart church, at the back of the chapel there was a painting of the last judgement which was flaking off the walls and I was immediately mesmerised by it.”

“I think especially with artwork, it is more interesting and mysterious when all the pieces are not complete and you need to fill them in yourself.”

“I applied this concept of the flaking paint by ageing the canvases to make 21st century views of Gibraltar appear much older than they actually are.”

Miss Garcia was inspired by the Japanese concept of ‘kintsugi’ whereby the Japanese repair broken objects with a glue made of gold as they believe flaws and experiences make things more valuable.

“I believe the same is true of the buildings in the upper town of Gibraltar as they have witnessed many generations of Gibraltarians and their stories, and are part of our social history,” Miss Garcia said.

Miss Garcia will be launching a second exhibition this month, where she will be joined by her sister Anna Garcia.

The joint exhibition with Anna will be held in the Camden Image Gallery and will open on November 28.

The two sisters are exploring the “unchanging calm of nature versus the changing nature of our cities due to Brexit” in their exhibition later this month.

Miss Garcia’s solo exhibition is open until November 28. Opening hours are 10am – 6pm Monday to Friday and 10am – 5pm on Saturday’s. The exhibition is held in the Catherine Best jewellery studio on 1b Albemarle Street, Mayfair in London.