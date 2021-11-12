Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Gibraltarian chef in MasterChef: The Professionals quarter finals tonight

By Gabriella Peralta
12th November 2021

Gibraltarian chef Nico Fitzgerald will be in tonight’s quarter final of MasterChef: The Professionals broadcast on BBC One at 9.30pm.

The show is back for its 14th series and earlier this week Mr Fitzgerald appeared on the first episode where he was judged on his elevated version of ‘bangers and mash’ with beer and onion gravy.

But it was his final dish which cemented his place in the quarter final.

In the second round of the competition Mr Fitzgerald wowed the judges with his blackberry dessert, despite the lamb in is main course being undercooked.

He sailed through to the quarter final with fellow competitor Dan Lee, a private chef from Birmingham.

Tonight’s episode will see Mr Fitzgerald prepare a two-course meal for judges Michelin-starred chef, Marcus Wareing; highly-reputed chef, Monica Galetti, and celebrated MasterChef judge, Gregg Wallace.

“I'm feeling exceptionally proud to be a Gibraltarian at the moment,” Mr Fitzgerald told the Chronicle.

“The support I've received from the community has been absolutely incredible and I hope I, in turn, have made everyone proud too.”

“Gibraltar has always been a food-centric community and that is what inspired me to become a chef in the first place; so making it to the MasterChef: The Professionals quarter finals is a victory for all of us and for Llanito cuisine.”

Mr Fitzgerald added he is very excited to hear what the critics think of his dishes.

The quarter final of MasterChef: The Professionals will be broadcast tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

