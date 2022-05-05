Gibraltarian collaborative project in La Linea gallery tonight
Gibraltarian artist Alan Perez and choreographer Nathan Conroy will tonight show their works in the final night of their collaboration with ‘Una idea de paisaje’, a La Linea art project curated by Juan Carlos Bracho. The project has seen Mr Perez showcase his organic installation throughout this week, inspired by the word ‘land’ and tonight,...
